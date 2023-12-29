Granite City Classic Boys and Girls B-Ball Starts Today

The Granite City Classic boys and girls basketball event returns to the St. Cloud area today-Saturday. The 2-day event is put on by Breakdown Sports USA for the 13th straight year. Justin Hegna of Breakdown Sports joined me on WJON. He says they will have 84 varsity teams and more than 100 sophomore or junior varsity teams competing at venues throughout the metro area. Hegna says they will use St. Cloud State, St. John's, St. Ben's, Tech, Apollo, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice high school gyms for varsity games and other area venues for the lower levels.

Today's varsity schedule of events below:

December 29 @ St. Cloud State

Mankato East vs. Orono, 2:00 (Girls)

Mankato East vs. Orono, 3:30, (Boys)

Stewartville vs. Alexandria, 5:15 (Girls)

Stewartville vs. Alexandria, 6:45 (Boys)

Tech vs. Fargo North, 8:15 (Boys)

December 29 @ St. John's

Prior Lake vs. Champlin Park, noon (Boys)

Nevis vs. BBE, 1:30 (Boys)

ROCORI vs. Friday, 3:15 (Boys)

Annandale vs. Osakis, 4:45 (Boys)

Albany vs. Crosby-Ironton, 6:15 (Girls)

Albany vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 8:00 (Boys)

December 29 @ St. Ben's

Southwest Christian vs. Pequot Lakes, 10am (Girls)

Holdingford vs. Hancock, 11:30am (Girls)

Becker vs. Duluth Marshall, 1:15 (Girls)

Prior Lake vs. Delano, 2:45 (Girls)

Lakeville North vs. White Bear Lake, 4:15 (Girls)

Wayzata vs. Minot, ND, 6:00 (Girls)

Providence Academy vs. Hopkins, 7:30 (Girls)

December 29 @ Tech High School

Pierz vs. Hawley, 11:30 (Girls)

Hawley vs. Rockford, 1:15 (Boys)

MIB vs. BOLD, 2:45 (Boys)

MIB vs. Goodhue, 4:15 (Girls)

St. Cloud Crush vs. Fargo South, 6:00 (Girls)

Becker vs. Mandan, 7:30 (Boys)

December 29 @ Apollo High School

Cass Lake-Bena vs. BBE, 11:00 (Girls)

Brainerd vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 12:30 (Girls)

Grand Rapids vs. Hutchinson, 2:15 (Boys)

Rogers vs. Fargo South, 3:45 (Boys)

Cass Lake-Bena vs. Blake, 5:15 (Boys)

Apollo vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 7:00 (Boys)

December 29 @ Sartell-St. Stephen High School

Bloomington Jefferson vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 11:30 (Girls)

Tartan vs. Spring Lake Park, 1:15 (Girls)

STMA vs. Spring Lake Park, 2:45 (Boys)

Buffalo vs. Mandan, ND, 4:15 (Girls)

Buffalo vs. Elk River, 6:00 (Boys)

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Stillwater, 7:30 (Boys)

December 29 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

Providence Academy vs. St. Croix Prep, 1:00 (Boys)

Anoka vs. Rochester Century, 2:30 (Girls)

Robbinsdale Cooper vs. Fargo North, 4:15 (Girls)

West Fargo Horace vs. Minnewaska, 5:45 (Girls)

West Fargo Horace vs. Princeton, 7:15 (Boys)

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Justin Hegna it is available below.