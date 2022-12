October 15, 1952 - December 8, 2022

Grace Ann Petrich, 70 year old resident of Motley died on December 8th at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be held on December 17th at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.