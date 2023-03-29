Governor’s Mansion Renovation – Check Out the New Temporary Digs

Every so often things need to be updated. That is what is happening right now with the Minnesota's Governor's Mansion located on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

So, while that is going on, Governor Walz and his family will have to relocate for the time being. They are going to have to rent a temporary place while the mansion is being renovated. This renovation is planned to take until September of 2024. That is when the Walz family is expected to be able to move back into the mansion.

In the meantime, they will be renting another mansion... of sorts. This is a lake place. But not just any lake place. Check it out... according to Bring Me the News:

Apparently the leased property needs to be the type of place that would be appropriate for hosting "official ceremonial functions of the state, and to provide suitable living quarters for the governor of the state.". This is Minnesota law.

But this still seems a bit extravagant, and is been questioned by some because of the size and cost. Like it seems unnecessary. One would think that there would have been something less expensive that would have also been suitable for these events.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

But, BMN did reach out to the Department of Administration for an explanation for the choice of property and cost. They received this response:

You can check out the rest of the pictures of the property here. It's REALLY nice... maybe too nice??

