Governor Walz to Outline Plan for More Students in Schools

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz at noon Wednesday outlines his plan to bring middle- and high-school students back into the classroom in Minnesota -- but Walz stresses:

"It's not gonna be,... everybody, you're going back by this date."

Walz says science will dictate how soon students are back in the classroom:

"We're further along in in-person learning than most places, and I think this is just the way to make sure that we don't end up with an outbreak. The worst thing we can do is lose a teacher, lose staff where we can't continue on."

House Deputy Republican Leader Anne Neu Brindley says data show *all* Minnesota students can be back in the classroom right now:

"According to the governor's own press release, transmission rates are next to zero among educators. I mean, arguably it's safer for teachers to be in classrooms right now than in the community."

Neu Brindley says if the governor's plan is anything like the Biden administration's, it will be a step backward.

Locally, students in Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell-Stephen and ROCORI are all back in school full-time. In the St. Cloud Area School District they have a plan to bring secondary students back to full time in person on March 10th.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network

Get our free mobile app