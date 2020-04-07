Governor Walz Fills St. Cloud Judgeship Vacancies

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has filled two judicial vacancies in Stearns County.

Walz has appointed Laura Moehrle and Nathaniel Welte to the bench in Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District. Both judges will be seated in St. Cloud.

Moehrle is a civil trial attorney, shareholder and Chief Financial Officer for Quinlivan & Hughes law firm.

Welte is an Assistant County Attorney for the Becker County Attorney's Office.

The open seats on the bench are a result of the retirements of Judge Frank Kundrat and Judge John Scherer.

