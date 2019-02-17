Gophers Win Sixth Straight

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team took down the Penn State Lady Lions at home Sunday afternoon and earned their sixth straight Big Ten Conference win.

The Gophers played a powerful game, outscoring Penn State in all four quarters. They took off on an early lead and were up 28-17 after the first quarter. In the second, the Gophers put up 31 more to take a 59-34 lead at the half.

In scoring 59 points in the opening act, the Gophers tallied the sixth highest single-half total in program history and a season-high.

Minnesota never relinquished their lead in the second half. In the third quarter, the Lady Lions tried to rally, scoring 15 points to the Gophers’ 19. Again in the fourth, they held Minnesota to 19 while scoring 18, but it was not enough to topple the Gophers. Minnesota won 97-67.

Destiny Pitts led the team with 22 points. Jasmine Brunson and Kenisha Bell each added 17. In the game, Bell hit her 2,000 career point milestone. Irene Garrido Perez scored a career-high 16 for Minnesota.

The Gophers improve to 19-7 and 8-7 in the Big Ten where they are ranked seventh. Minnesota will be back on the court on Thursday when they travel to Maryland. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.