Gophers Put Away Rhode Island Rams

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team beat the University of Rhode Island in their third ever match-up on Saturday. The game closed out non-conference play for the Gophers and marked an 11-0 start for just the third time in program history.

Both teams got off to a solid start and kept the score close. At the end of the first quarter, the Gophers held a slim lead at 17-15. Minnesota stayed hot in the second. They outscored the Rams 25-15 to extend their lead to 42-30 at the break.

Minnesota blew open the lead to 15 points in the third quarter, finishing 67-52. In the final quarter, the Rams made a good push, but the Gophers again outscored them to seal up the win 91-71.

Taiye Bello scored tallied her sixth double-double of the season.

The Gophers improve to 11-0. They will return to the court on Friday, Dec. 28th when they host the University of Wisconsin to open Big Ten play. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.