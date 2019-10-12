Gophers Fall in Season Opener

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team lost their first game of the season against Colorado College on Friday.

The Gophers got on the board early, leading 1-0 through the first two periods. In the third, Colorado College scored their first to tie the game. Minnesota retook the lead at 2-1, but the Tigers closed it out with two goals to top the Gophers 3-2.

Tyler Nanne and Scott Reedy each scored one for Minnesota. Jack LaFontaine made 25 saves and allowed three goals.

The Gophers fall to 0-1 and will play game two against the Tigers on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.