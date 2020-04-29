Good Shepherd Has First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Good Shepherd Community says they now have their first confirmed case of COVID-19 in their nursing home. The confirmed case is a resident at the facility.

They say they are doing everything they can to stop the spread of the virus within their campus. They have enacted a COVID emergency response plan with heightened infection control protocols.

Their staff and residents are following recommended preventative actions and quarantine protocols and they have prohibited visitors other than those providing essential health services and extreme end of life situations. They will have no activities outside of resident rooms until the virus has been eradicated.

Good Shepherd says they immediately informed residents, families and staff. They will also provide regular updates to family members.

Immediately upon notification of this case, they implemented a detailed action plan to reduce the spread of the virus and protect our community. Key components of the plan are:

Closing our building to all visitors for everyone’s safety. We encourage loved ones to communicate with residents by phone or video chat, if possible. We are in communication with families on an ongoing basis.

Implementing enhanced infection control and disinfecting measures as per MDH and CDC.

Monitoring and screening residents for signs of illness.

Continuing to screen staff prior to beginning work. Staff are not allowed in the building if they are ill. Screening includes temperature taking and screening questions. Any staff who exhibit symptoms are instructed to self-quarantine at home receive appropriate medical care, and follow protocol for returning to work after their illness

Canceling all social activities outside of resident rooms. This follows quarantine advice from the CDC.