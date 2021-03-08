Gloria Snyder, 79, Little Falls, formerly of Alexandria

September 2, 1941 - March 5, 2021

Gloria Snyder age 79 of Little Falls, Formerly of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Little Falls Alliance Church ( 903 13th Ave NE, Little Falls, MN) at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.

A private family burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery , Little Falls, MN, at a later time.