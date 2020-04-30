GiveMN Holding Statewide Fundraiser for Non-Profits

UNDATED -- An eight-day fundraising campaign for schools and non-profits across the state kicks off this week. GiveMN is holding their first-ever Give at Home MN fundraiser starting Friday.

Executive Director Jake Blumberg says they typically hold a Give to the Max day in November but decided it would be timely to add a spring event in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This moment in time really is requiring more from them. They are having to meet even more incredible needs than normal while at the same time having resources dwindling. Many organizations are feeling the effects of not being able to have folks come in to do performances or visit their facilities.

Some of the local organizations participating include the Stearns History Museum, Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. Blumberg says their website allows people to search for groups to donate to in several ways.

You can actually give incredibly local. You can put in your zip code or your county or your city and find organizations that are headquartered nearby. You can put in certain types of causes like food or animals that you want to support and find selections as well.

He says if you cannot donate financially, you can find other ways to help out a fellow Minnesotan during the first week of May such as volunteering your time at a local organization, checking on your neighbors, or buying a cup of coffee for an essential worker.

During the 192- hour campaign sponsors U.S. Bank and the Bush Foundation will be making additional contributions to donations submitted with one chosen at random every hour to receive $250 and one every day to receive $2500.