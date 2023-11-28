Girls Basketball, Boys Hockey Starting Today For Many Schools
The winter sports schedule is really picking up today with many girls basketball and boys hockey teams starting their seasons. Girls hockey has been going on for the past couple weeks.
Today's Schedule:
Girls Basketball:
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen
North Branch at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Kimball at ROCORI
Holdingford at St. Cloud Crush @ Tech HS
Sauk Centre at Cathedral
Royalton at Albany
Eden Valley-Watkins at HLWW
BBE at Melrose
Big Lake at Little Falls
Boys Hockey:
Hutchinson at River Lakes
Providence Academy at Cathedral
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Becker-Big Lake
Girls Hockey:
Moorhead at Sartell-Sauk Rapids
River Lakes at Hutchinson
Buffalo at St. Cloud Crush