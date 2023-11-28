Girls Basketball, Boys Hockey Starting Today For Many Schools

The winter sports schedule is really picking up today with many girls basketball and boys hockey teams starting their seasons. Girls hockey has been going on for the past couple weeks.

Today's Schedule:

Girls Basketball:

Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen

North Branch at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Kimball at ROCORI

Holdingford at St. Cloud Crush @ Tech HS

Sauk Centre at Cathedral

Royalton at Albany

Eden Valley-Watkins at HLWW

BBE at Melrose

Big Lake at Little Falls

Boys Hockey:

Hutchinson at River Lakes

Providence Academy at Cathedral

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Becker-Big Lake

Girls Hockey:

Moorhead at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

River Lakes at Hutchinson

Buffalo at St. Cloud Crush