Ginormous Loon to be Installed in Front of a Minnesota Stadium

There have been many sculptures erected in front of many buildings in Minnesota. Some are fairly iconic. There is the Jolly Green Giant in Blue Earth, there is Big Ole' in Alexandria, there is Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox in Bemidji. Now, we can add another giant statue/sculpture.

Get our free mobile app

This time it is a ginormous Loon. It will soon be in front of Allianz field in St. Paul.

According to Bring Me the News, this sculpture, which is 33 feet tall, will be placed "soon". Soon meaning summer of 2024

Andy Scott, who is the artist, had this to say about the sculpture through mnufc.com:

Now, we will probably see the sculpture in some of the "weird and/or odd roadside attractions" in the near future. The renderings of this sculpture are pretty amazing.

mnufc.com mnufc.com loading...

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world