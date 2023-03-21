Giant Waterpark Just 2 Hours from St. Cloud – Make Summer Plans?

We do know that eventually summer will be here. It's going to be a bit delayed, but it will get here. And when we have years like this where Winter seems completely endless, we, as Minnesotans, tend to try and plan as much summer as we can into the time that we have. That means lots of outdoor activities.

We will all be doing stuff outside and enjoying Summer. The question is... where? Here is one of the best family activity places that I have heard about. It's a campground, but it has a GIANT waterpark included on the grounds.

Get our free mobile app

Kamp Dels is located in Waterville, Minnesota which is about 2 hours South of St Cloud. It's just South of the cities near Mankato.

There are so many things to do at this Waterpark/campground/arcade/cabin rental summer resort.

Their website describes the area as the "Ultimate Minnesota Camping Destination". And from what is shown on their website that is 100% true.

If you are there for an extended stay and the weather turns out not to be the best for the outdoor activities that are available, there is also an epic arcade center. It has everything you can imagine for some fun indoor activities to keep the kids occupied and entertained. So, no worries at all if it happens to rain on a day that you are there. Hopefully not, but we all know how unpredictable the Minnesota weather can be.

You can make reservations now and plan your Summer stay-cation right here in Minnesota. Sounds like the perfect family getaway vacation. Whether it's just for a long weekend, or an entire week. There are things to do for everyone.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.