Get To Know The Town Of Foley Better At Foley’s Area Expo

Foley is a pretty neat town in a thriving rural area! If you've ever wanted to get to know more about the town, the people, or the businesses...mark your calendar for Saturday, February 12.

The Foley Area Chamber of Commerce is currently working to put together the Foley Area Expo. It's a great chance for you to meet local business owners and browse through various products Foley has to offer.

Local businesses still have time to sign up to be part of the event. According to the official Facebook event page, the expo is a great networking opportunity, "The expo gives you a chance to display your business, meet other local business owners and connect with future customers."

If you'd like to be part of the event you're asked to fill out a registration form on the Chamber's website by the early bird registration date on January 31.

The fun kicks off in the Foley High School gymnasium from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The high school is located at 621 Penn Street in Foley.

If you'd like more information on the event you're asked to please contact Angie Hill. Her number is (320)345-1768. You can also email Angie at angie@restore-24.com.

Now, all you need to do is bring your shining Minnesota personality and get ready to meet some Foley folks!

