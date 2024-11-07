Get Plowed This Winter With AM 1240 – 95.3 FM WJON & AM 1390 Granite City Sports
Forget having to shovel your driveway and sidewalk this winter! Ehlinger Lawn Service, WJON, and Granite City Sports have teamed up to offer one lucky listener the chance to win a season's worth of snow plowing from Ehlinger Lawn Service.
Just fill out the form below, and a winner will be picked from the entries on the morning of December 6th.
Limit of 1 entry per household.
