March 6, 1955 - January 8, 2022

Gerardene "Gerri" E. Klimek, age 66 of Little Falls passed away on January 8, 2022 at St. Gabriel's hospital with her loving family by her side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Christian Mothers Rosary will be said at 3:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home.

