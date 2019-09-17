Gerald “Jerry” Weiss, 74, Little Falls

May 16, 1945 - September 16, 2019

Gerald “Jerry” Weiss, 74 year old resident of Little Falls died on Monday, September 16 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Gerald Joseph Weiss was born on May 16, 1945 in Melrose, MN to Norbert and Margaret (Orbeck) Weiss. After graduating from Melrose High School, he attended SCSU for two years and then enlisted in the Navy. He served four years in the Mobile Riverine Force during the Vietnam War and another 16 years in the Navy Reserve.

After the war, Jerry attained a degree in Industrial Arts at SCSU, and taught in Foley, MN for two years. He then worked as a Veteran’s Employment Representative for the state of Minnesota. Jerry married Sandra (Veenstra) on July 11, 1970 and they had three children, Brenda, Travis and Jonathan.

Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family at home in Little Falls, MN and at the cabin on Bass Lake in Burtrum, MN. He cherished his grandchildren and attended as many sporting events as he could. Jerry was a story teller and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved the Navy and often shared stories of his time in service, particularly time on board the USS Benewah, USS Mathews and USS Asheville. He had a lifelong appreciation of the Corvette and owned three he enjoyed driving.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandy, daughter Brenda (Neil) Weiss-Pesta of Royalton, sons Travis (Rebecca) of Shakopee and Jonathan of Little Falls, grandchildren Tyler, Madison, Hunter, Jordan and Logan. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and stillborn brother.