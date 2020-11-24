George Sobieck, 98, Royalton

May 4, 1922 - November 17, 2020

George Sobieck, 98 year old resident of Royalton died Tuesday, November 17 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28 at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton at 10:30 A.M. with Father Roger Klassen officiating. The family request those attending the graveside service to please wear a mask and respect social distancing. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.

George A. Sobieck was born on May 4, 1922 in Royalton to the late Walter and Mary Ann (Zormeier) Sobiech. He attended country school in the Royalton area. George worked on the Iron Ore Boats on the Great Lakes in his 20s. Drafted in early 1943, he was sent directly to New York City where he boarded the HMS Mauretania 2 for his trip to England. George was assigned to the ST-760 to install the Phoenix breakwaters at Omaha Beach. George was deployed on June 5, 1944 for the invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach on D-Day. Following D-Day, George was assigned troop transport from North Africa. After the war, George sailed around the world as a Merchant Marine. He visited the ports of Fremantle/Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide Australia, Pitcairn, Ireland, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. George returned to Royalton at the age of 27 where he met and married Ione Justin on December 31, 1949. He worked for 37 years at Dezurik Corporation as a Maintenance Machinist. After retiring from Dezurik’s, George drove a school bus for eight years. He enjoyed baseball, football, boxing, wrestling, and basketball. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Royalton, the Royalton American Legion and a Lifetime Member of the Little Falls VFW #1112.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Thomas and Bonny Sobieck of San Diego, CA, Jerry and Lori Sobieck of Andover, Mary and Pat of Shoreview, Richard Sobieck of Royalton, Georgia and Shayne Hogenson of Gilman; 7 grandchildren, Kristen (Jeff) Dockan (La Jolla, CA), Erin (Willie) Kanuha (San Diego, CA), Laura Sobieck and Lucas Ireland (Mill Creek, WA), Steven & Maddie Sobieck (St. Paul, MN), Jennifer Dinndorf (St. Cloud, MN), Jaclyn (Tony) Reed (Iowa City, IA), Michael Sobieck (Rice, MN); 5 great-grandchildren, Kelly, Derek, and Drew Kanuha from San Diego, CA, and Brady and Caden Dockan of La Jolla, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ione; siblings, Agnes Meyer, Julia Karnowski, William “Bill” Sobiech, August Sobieck, Eleanor Sobiech, Johnny Sobiech, Raymond Sobiech and Louis Sobiech.