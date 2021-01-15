George John Casazza, 68, Upsala formerly of Brooklyn, New York

May 1, 1952 - January 11, 2021

George John Casazza , 68, of Upsala formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died Monday, January 11, 2021 at Little Falls Care Center with Dean and Jackie Wolbeck, Brenda Berling and St. Croix Hospice by his side. A grave side service will be held on Wednesday, January 13 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Edwards' Church- Elmdale with Father David Grundman officiating.

He was born May 1, 1952 in Brooklyn, New York the son of John and Mary (D'Allsandro) Casazza. He is survived by sons Frank Casazza and George Casazza; sisters, Denise Otten, Adelaide Sangiorgie; nieces, Tricia, Denise and Kimberly; his lovable friends, Dean (Jackie) Wolbeck, Brenda Berling, Sandy Prout, Mark (Melanie) Gilles, Geraldine George, Jason (Bethany) Malisheske and the Boys from Upsala.

He was preceded in death by father, John (Mary) Casazza; brothers-in-law, David Santich, and James Otten.