Gas, Diesel Prices Reach Record High Tuesday

UNDATED -- Gas and diesel prices have both set new record highs Tuesday.

Gas Buddy says the national average price for gas is now at $4.36 per gallon, surpassing the previous record set back on March 10th.

In addition, diesel also set a new all-time record of $5.53 per gallon.

Prices have been rising over the past few weeks as the odds of the European Union sanctioning Russian oil increased.

Just in the last seven days, the national average rose over .15 cents per gallon.