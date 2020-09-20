Game Day: Vikings Face Colts in Indianapolis Today

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound from last week's season-opening loss today when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last Sunday the Vikings were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 43-34. The Colts opened the season with a 27-20 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Vikings and Colts matchup is a fairly rare occurrence, meeting today for only the 26th time. The Colts lead the all-time series between the two teams with a 17-7-1 record. The Vikings have never beaten the Colts on the road in 11 tries.

The Vikings will be without the services of rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler who is listed as 'out' for today's game. Danielle Hunter continues to miss action on Injured Reserve.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Colts are a bit more banged up. Tight end Jack Doyle is listed as 'out.' Wide receiver Zach Pascal, safety Julian Blackmon, defensive end Justin Houston, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. are all listed as 'questionable.'

The Vikings defense will need to take a big step forward today, after allowing Aaron Rodgers to throw for 364 yards and four touchdowns last week, when the Vikings recorded zero sacks, and also gave up 152 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

The Vikings are 3 point underdogs against the Colts today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!