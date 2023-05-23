Fund for Rural America Grants Area Fairground Updates

UNDATED (WJON News) - Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America has made an investment in several County Fairgrounds across three states.

Since the fund was established in 2018, the Fund for Rural America has awarded 361 county fair facility upgrades with a total impact of $1.1 million.

Karen Schieler is the senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial.

Fairs are a cornerstone of summer in rural communities, but many face barriers to maintaining updated facilities. County fairs bring together communities to share experiences and connect with agriculture. We hope this will help provide the best possible experience for visitors as they enjoy the important tradition of the county fair.

This year’s grant recipients report the average age of their facility is 47 years old, and many have not been upgraded since they were built.

Among the grants:

The Stearns County Fair will install a new wash rack.

The Morrison County Ag Society will replace the announcer stand and make other improvements to the 4-H livestock show area.

The Mille Lacs County Fair will improve the swine, livestock, and horse pavilions.

Find a complete list of award recipients here.

Compeer Financial donates one percent of the annual net earnings to the Fund for Rural America.

