Fun Adult Advent Calendars at St. Cloud Costco

Part of being a kid at the holidays is opening the doors on an advent calendar and getting the yummy chocolate that is found beneath the doors. When you grow up, of course you can still participate in the chocolate goodness, but what I found at Costco yesterday seems a lot more fun.

(Photo) Laura Bradshaw

These are advent calendars for adults. There is a wine one and also a beer one, depending on what you like. The beers are all unique- a "Brewers" advent calendar. Basically a craft beer type selection. The wine selection is unique as well. It's a "Wine advent-ure". The wines are from all over the world. If you are wanting to try some new and different wines and beers just to see if you would like them, this is a great way to do that. It's like going to a brewery and a winery without leaving your house. Variety packs are always the way to go, in my opinion.

(Photo) Laura Bradshaw

(Photo) Laura Bradshaw

Things at Costco sometimes are "buy now or they will be gone" situations. So, if you happen to plan to go to Costco for whatever reason, make sure to swing by the liquor store and pick one or more of these up. They would make great gifts for holiday parties. I won't tell if you decide you want to try more than one at a time instead of waiting for each day in the month of December to pass. In fact, it doesn't even have to be December. Try it now! No one's looking... or judging. It's great to get together with friends and family and try new things and see which ones are good and which ones are a definite "hard pass".

Happy Holidays!

