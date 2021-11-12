Last holiday season I shared the story of the house and yard with a musical light display in Freeport. The Stop N Listen light show is put on by Crystal Pitzer and her family. The family started this when they lived in Albany and have since moved to 42757 Woodview Road in Freeport:

I just love looking out my window to see cars stopping to enjoy our lights. I can only imagine the faces of all those who little ones while they dance in their seats while listening to the music.

The lights in the yard and on the house are set to music, and there was even a Facebook group created for fans and people who are interested in checking it out. It is super simple, just drive up, put the car in park (safely), tune your radio to their signal on display, listen to the Christmas tunes, and enjoy the lights.

This year the Stop N Listen light show in Freeport will be starting the day after Thanksgiving (Black Friday), and will feature a brand new 20-foot-tall light-up Santa Clause. The official time schedule hasn't been announced yet, but last year the light shows started at 5 pm nightly and were on until 10 pm Sunday - Thursday, and 11 pm Friday and Saturday.

Get ready for some holiday cheer in Freeport! Stay up to date by joining the Stop N Listen Facebook group.



