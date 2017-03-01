Update: Freeport Man Dies After Bobcat Falls Through Ice

FREEPORT - We have an update to the story about the Freeport area man who went through the ice while driving a bobcat. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Duane Herzog has now died from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says he was submerged for about 20 minutes before being pulled from the skid loader. Local rescue crews were able to get into the water and get him out of the machine. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.