Free Wildlife Festival at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge

Everyone is invited to the 26th Annual Wildlife Festival at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, September 28th.

The event is taking place between 10 am and 3 pm. It's being hosted at the refuge's Oak Savanna Learning Center and the surrounding accessible trails.

Special things going on during the event include:

Program with live animals, "Animals Nobody Loves" at 11 am and 1 pm. (These do require tickets which can be picked up for free at the Welcome Booth the day of the event.)

Eagle's Nest Nature Store

Friends Silent Auction

Gary Moss' murals on display and Q&A with the artist at 11:30 am and 1 pm

Wildlife booths set up along the trails with hands-on activities

Try your hand at air-rifle

Become a bat biologist

Horse drawn wagon rides

Learn Native American culture

Investigate aquatic invertebrates

Live animals booths with Minnesota species

Three food trucks will be on site with food for sale, and a free birthday cake will be served in honor of the refuge's 54th birthday at 12:30 pm.

Check out Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge's website for all the event details.