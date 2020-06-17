Free Webinar Series On Garden Food Safety

FREE WEBINAR FOR FOOD GROWERS

Do you grow fresh produce as a part of a community garden, school garden, for your extended family and friends, or for donation?

You can join the U of MN Extension Service webinar, that will be coming up next week, to learn practical steps for keeping your produce, friends, family and customers healthy.

This is an online webinar series, taking place June 23, 24th and 25th from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm each day, that will teach you science-based best practices to reduce food-borne illnesses associated with fresh fruits and vegetables, otherwise known as Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs).

You can attend just one day or all three. All webinars will be recorded. The classes for each day are completely different, and will not be repeated in any of the webinars.

(z.umn.edu/GAPs4Gardeners)

You need to register by noon on June 22, 2020 to attend live or receive the recordings.