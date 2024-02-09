Learn to Play Fiddle Tunes, Jam with Friends in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As the song goes, if you're going to play in Texas you've gotta have a fiddle in the band. The same may hold true for Minnesota as well.

Saturday the Minnesota State Fiddlers Association is hosting an event here in St. Cloud. You can learn to play fiddle tunes and jam with friends for free.

Instructor Christina Seaborn says you should know how to play the D scale and play the oak and string, along with knowing the names of the notes.

We're going to learn how to play three tunes, and it'll include learning how to sing the tunes and the chord progression. If you felt like it you could do the melody as well. We'll start off real easy and then we'll have a jam session.

Seaborn says the class will include jam session etiquette which includes sitting in a circle and picking tunes clockwise, singing along with the tune you've selected, and not playing too loud.

She says she's reached out to the area orchestra teachers and told them to send their students to the free class.

It will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

