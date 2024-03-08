Frances Mary Stangl, 90, Little Falls and formerly of Buckman

December 18, 1933 - March 6, 2024

attachment-Frances Stangl' loading...

Frances M. Stangl, 90, of Little Falls and formerly of Buckman, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Little Falls Care Center.

Time for visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN, with the Christian Mother’s Rosary being said at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Buckman.

Frances was born on December 18, 1933, to Albert and Anna (Schipritt) Piekarski in Little Falls, MN. After graduating from Little Falls High School, she went to work at the local Sears store. She married the love of her life, Herman Stangl, on June 9, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. The couple made their home on the Stangl family farm. The couple purchased the family farm in the spring of 1958 and together farmed for 37 years. In 1983, the couple built a new home half a mile north of the farm and settled into retirement.

In her retirement years, Frances loved selling produce grown in her garden at their roadside stand. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards and Bingo, going to the casino, and fishing. She was a very active member of St. Michael’s Church in Buckman, Christian Mothers, and the Pierz American Legion Auxiliary.

Left to cherish Frances’s memory are her children: Wanda Moon of Brainerd, MN; Gregg (Valora) Stangl of Pierz, MN; Jackie (Dave) Hesse of Hillman, MN; Doug (Brenda) Stangl of Pierz, MN; and Cindy (Norb) Serbus of Renville, MN; 12 grandchildren: Dennis Moon, Darren Stangl, Justin Stangl, Kenny Hesse, Nathan Serbus, Jaden Serbus, Diane St. Sauver, Kim Lysaker, Tracie Froelich, Erica Gottwalt, Mandy Miller, and Cassie Walenski; 16 great grandchildren (and one on the way); sister, Ann Gallus; sisters-in-law, Mareen Piekarski and Carol Stangl; and brother-in-law, Clarence Stangl.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Herman; four brothers; and three sisters.