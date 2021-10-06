Four State COVID-19 Testing Sites Adding More Hours

UNDATED -- Minnesotans will soon have more opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.

Due to an increasing demand for testing, Governor Tim Walz announced four state testing sites will be open on additional days.

Starting on October 15th, sites in Mankato and St. Cloud will offer Friday testing from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday testing from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. will start at the Moorhead and Winona locations on October 17th.

Testing at these sites is free and does not require insurance.

