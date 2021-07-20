Four Rox Play in the NWL All Star Game Tonight

The St. Cloud Rox have 4 players playing for the Great Plains All Star team tonight in Mankato. The four are Otto Kemp, Andrew Pinckney, Kevin Davis and Caleb Ricketts. David Bellamy of the Rox is the Field Manager for the Great Plains team. The game will be played tonight at 7:05 at ISG Field.

The Rox are 10-4 in the 2nd half of the season after winning the first half Great Plains West Division. The Rox will host Waterloo Thursday at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.