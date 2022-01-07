Former SCSU Coach Scott Underwood Named Coach At Southwest Minnesota State

Former St. Cloud State University football coach Scott Underwood has been named the head football coach at Southwest Minnesota State. Underwood coached the Huskies from 2008 through the program's termination in 2019.

Underwood led SCSU and 86-51 record over his 12 seasons in St. Cloud and was named the 2011 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year.

"I am excited to take the reins of the Mustang football program," Underwood said in a release posted to the Mustangs' website Friday . "I would like to thank the hiring committee, Athletic Director Bruce Saugstad and President Dr. Kumara Jayasuriya for their faith in empowering me with this leadership position.

"The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is one of the premiere conferences in Division II and it's a privilege to be back to face-off with familiar rivals on the gridiron," Underwood said in the release. "I look forward to getting on campus and meeting the student-athletes and coaches as we start the quest to produce victories next Fall for the campus and community."