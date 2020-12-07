Former Governor Dayton Weds Campaign Staffer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton announced that he's married one of his gubernatorial campaign staffers.

Posting on Facebook Sunday, the 73-year-old Dayton said he has wed 32-year-old Ana Orke, who worked on his campaign in 2010.

Acknowledging the age gap of more than four decades, Dayton said the two ``realized that the love binding'' them ``is far deeper and more meaningful than the years that separate'' them.

Dayton, the 40th governor of Minnesota from 2011 to 2019, says the two ran into each other a couple years ago in Minneapolis and the ``rest is happy history.''Ana Dayton also worked on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign during the 2008 primaries.