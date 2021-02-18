Foley Fun Days Event is Back On in 2021

FOLEY – Organizers of Foley Fun Days say they’re moving forward with the annual summer event in 2021.

The festivities, which include a parade, are scheduled for June 21-23.

“A lot of things can change in the next couple of months and we will adjust to any protocols that are in place,” Foley Fun Days organizers write on the event’s Facebook page. “We will keep you updated on any changes that come our way, too.”

Foley Fun Days was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more or register to participate in the parade, visit the Foley Fun Days website.