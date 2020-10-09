Foley Farm Hosting Harvest Fun Days and Carnival Rides Saturday

FOLEY -- Stoney Brook Farms in Foley is gearing up for the Harvest Fun Days event on Saturday.

The festivities will feature a nine acre corn maze and a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, along with a Ferris wheel, a carousel and a food truck. Pumpkins of all sizes will be three for $15.00.

Admission is $10.00 for adults and $6.00 for kids ages 6-15. Kids 5 and under can attend for free.

Harvest Fun Days and Carnival Rides is located at 11391 Highway 95, and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more, visit the event's Facebook page.