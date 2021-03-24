Foley Conducting Land Use Study to Prepare for Future Growth

FOLEY -- Foley is preparing for some major growth over the next twenty years.

The city is expected to add 300 to 800 new residents and roughly 120 to 325 new homes by 2040. Foley has a population of more than 2,700.

In preparation for the influx, the city is conducting a land use study to help guide development and growth, while finding opportunities to strengthen existing neighborhoods and businesses.

City Administrator Sarah Brunn says most of the city's anticipated growth will occur after investments are made to the Wastewater Treatment Facility, which is expected to be completed next year.

Brunn says they also expect property owners will have interest in developing their land, which has led to an Orderly Annexation Agreement between Foley and Gilmanton Township. Property owners in the Annexation will have the option to connect to city services if they are available.

As part of the land study, Foley residents are encouraged to complete a survey with their input.

The study is expected to be completed by the end of August.