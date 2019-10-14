Flu Season is Here, First Cases Reported in Minnesota

The flu has officially arrived, with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting the first cases in the state for the 2019-2020 season.

Doctors in Minnesota have started seeing sporadic cases mostly in the Twin Cities and in the southeastern part of the state.

Minnesota health officials are urging us all to get a flu shot as soon as possible. You can find out where to get vaccinated HERE.

Traditionally only about half of eligible Minnesotans get a flu shot. If more people were vaccinated, fewer people would get sick, including those who don't get the vaccine.

Health officials are concerned that this could be a deadlier than normal season. Last year nearly 80,000 Americans died from the flu or flu-related illnesses.