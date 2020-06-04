Floyd Mourned, Celebrated as Death Used as Call to Action

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mural of George Floyd projected above his golden coffin, where mourners knelt and cried, paused and prayed at his memorial service had a simple message: "I can breathe now."

Celebrities, civil rights activists, politicians and family members of Floyd sang "Amazing Grace," prayed and joined together in a rousing memorial Thursday that was both a celebration of his life and the mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.

The memorial was the first service to be held in the next six days across three communities.