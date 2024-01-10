Flower Farmer Expo Looking To Grow In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A first-of-its-kind convention is taking place on Saturday in St. Cloud. The Flower Farmer Expo will feature panel discussions on pricing, pest management, soil, floral design, and more.

Local Flower Farmer and Event Organizer Liz Fiedler says when she started her flower farm there were so many things she had to learn on the way that she wanted to help others, and saw the need for this type of event:

"Let's get people together and put on this basically workshop and let's all learn and I have shared that I'm not the expert, I'm not the one presenting, these are things I want to know about too and I'm just looking at it as I am creating the space that I want to hang out in and I think there is a need."

She says she got lucky when reaching out to experts to present:

"I sat down and I planned out my dream event, the topics we would cover and who I would ask to get involved and help present and gather the information and nobody said no."

Fiedler says she had to learn a lot along the way on how to put an expo together and they will have 14 different experts presenting information for farmers to network with. The convention is being held at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn.

