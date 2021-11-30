Florian J. Kroll, Jr., 80, Royalton

July 16, 1941 - November 27, 2021

Florian J. Kroll, Jr., 80, of Royalton, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Father Greg Sauer officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Florian was born on July 16, 1941 in Morrison County, MN to Florian and Eva (Lust) Kroll. He attended school in a small schoolhouse and graduated from Royalton Highschool. For a short time after school, he worked at Armour's Meats as a meat cutter. He worked for his father on his farm before buying his own and spent his entire life dairy farming.

On June 12, 1965, he married Priscilla Dupre and to their union three children were born: Brian, Jason, and Kelly.

Florian was known to have a big heart who loved to talk to everyone. He enjoyed a good conversation, had a positive attitude, and liked to cheer people up. He liked to keep up to date on current affairs and was known to tell it the way it is. He loved to fish and loved his life long white 1979 Toyota truck. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In 2013, several years after the death of Priscilla, Florian "got the good vibrations" for Diana Smeija, and offered her a ring. The two were together ever since.

Surviving Florian are his children: Brian (Karla) Kroll, Jason (Mary) Kroll, and Kelly Dupre; his grandchildren: Andrew, Bradley, Philip, Gretta, Sara, Brady, and Jordan Kroll, and Halley Fritze; his sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Larry Larson; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Doris Kroll; and his fiancé, Diana Smeija.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla; two brothers: Eugene and Alois Kroll; and his brother-in-law, Melvin Dupre.