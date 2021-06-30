Five More Apollo and Tech Sports Teams Could Become Co-ops

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District is looking to combine several high school sports teams prior to the upcoming school year.

Under the proposal, the Apollo High School and Tech High School girls tennis, boys tennis, girls softball, boys baseball, and girls basketball teams would all become single co-op teams.

Currently, the schools have joint teams for gymnastics, wrestling, boys hockey, girls hockey, boys lacrosse, and girls lacrosse.

Assistant Principal of Secondary Education Laurie Putnam says the district hopes the co-op teams will be a temporary solution to lower participation numbers. She says they are working to rebuild the activities programs by providing after-school transportation at the high school level, and hiring middle-level activities coordinators to help build a pipeline starting at the elementary level.

The district is also asking for the public's feedback regarding co-op team names and colors. Once complete, the proposal will need to be approved by the Minnesota State High School League.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.