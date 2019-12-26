Firework Accident Sends Wisconsin Man To Hospital

COLLEGEVILLE -- A Wisconsin man was taken to the hospital after a fireworks accident in Collegeville.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 17000 block of Big Fish Lake Road in Collegville Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a medical call of a man who had been hit in the head with a firework.

Authorities say 41-year-old Daniel Rothstein, of Dane, Wisconsin, was lighting fireworks when one went off near his face.

He suffered a facial injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

