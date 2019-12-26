Firework Accident Sends Wisconsin Man To Hospital

Sarah Mueller, WJON

COLLEGEVILLE -- A Wisconsin man was taken to the hospital after a fireworks accident in Collegeville.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 17000 block of Big Fish Lake Road in Collegville Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a medical call of a man who had been hit in the head with a firework.

Authorities say 41-year-old Daniel Rothstein, of Dane, Wisconsin, was lighting fireworks when one went off near his face.

He suffered a facial injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Firework, hospital, Stearns County
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top