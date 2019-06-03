Firefighters Rescue Worker From Minneapolis Building Site

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Firefighters have rescued a worker who fell at a construction site in downtown Minneapolis.

Crews were called late Monday morning to the site of the new Minneapolis Public Service Center that is under construction.

Reports say dozens of people watched from sidewalks and nearby skyways as firefighters hoisted the worker from below ground level to street level and a waiting ambulance.

It's unclear how the worker was injured. He was taken to HCMC. His condition is not known.

A fire official says the operation took 40 to 45 minutes.