Crews Recover Body of Swimmer From Northern Minnesota Lake

REMER, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities have recovered the body of a 76-year-old man who drowned while swimming in a northern Minnesota lake.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says his office was notified Monday night of a drowning on Upper Menton Lake near Remer.

Deputies and first responders arrived and recovered the man's body from the lake.

Deputies learned the man had been swimming when he went underwater for an extended time.

An autopsy is pending. The name of the victim was not immediately released.