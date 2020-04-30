Fire Marshal Says Cause of Ultimate Bar Fire is Undetermined

WAITE PARK -- The cause of the fire at the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park is officially listed as undetermined. The State Fire Marshal has closed the case of the fire saying that it originated in a storage room in the northeast quadrant of the building.

There were electrical wiring circuits including cloth type loom wiring circuits and two light fixtures in that area. An electrical ignition source could not be eliminated as a potential cause for the fire.

The fire was reported just before 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6th destroying the building causing about $1.4 million in damage.