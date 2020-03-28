Fire Marshal Reports Recent Increase in Youth-Set Fires

UNDATED -- Stress and uncertainty could be playing a part in a recent increase of fires set by kids across Minnesota.

The State Fire Marshal Division says over the last month they’ve seen a jump in the number of fires statewide set by kids and they expect it to continue with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SFMD says it could be one unexpected way for kids to deal with difficult emotions and the unknown.

Authorities say parents should talk to their kids about fire safety, keep matches, lighters, and other ignitors away from children, and most of all set a good example when using fire.

