Fire Destroys SUV Inside Shed, Cause Under Investigation

ALBANY TOWNSHIP -- A fire inside a machine shed in Albany Township is under investigation after a strange set of circumstances leading up to the blaze.

Albany Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the property in the 23,000 block of 360th Street in Albany Township Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters found the fire had consumed an SUV inside a machine shed on the property.

The property owner, Troy Krebs, told authorities the SUV wasn't his and someone must have left it there.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information on the fire or the SUV is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at (320) 251-4240 or the State Fire Marshal's Office tip line at 1-800-723-2020.