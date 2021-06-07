Fire Destroys House in Western Stearns County

LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP -- A fire destroyed a home in western Stearns County over the weekend.

Fire crews were called out to the scene around 4:45 Sunday morning. The house is off of County Road 13 about a half-mile west of Elrosa.

The caller, 44-year-old Jason Michels, said he awoke to find an entire side of the house was on fire. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says that the house was fully engulfed by the time they arrived on the scene.

Michels was the only one inside at the time of the blaze. He was able to get out and was not hurt.

Authorities have not listed a cause or damage estimate.