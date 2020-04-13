Fire Destroys 3 Businesses in Grand Marais
GRAND MARAIS (AP) -- Fire has destroyed three businesses in downtown Grand Marais in northern Minnesota.
Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen says 911 dispatch received a report of a fire in the back of the Crooked Spoon Cafe early Monday afternoon. The fire spread to two neighboring businesses, Picnic & Pine and White Pine North.
Grand Marias Public Utilities Commission was dispatched to cut power to the area, and the city also deployed a backhoe to help firefighters knock down the blaze. Firefighters have the fire under control.
No one was hurt. The cause remains under investigation.
